Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW....Ready to Move in COZY 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Bordeaux Gated community. This unit features a bright open floor plan with new flooring and blinds, and fresh interior paint. Private covered balcony. A large community pool, hot tub, fitness center, playground, and community clubhouse. The neighborhood is walking distance to restaurants and the West Oaks Mall. It is just minutes to down town Orlando and all of the area attractions. Easy to show....Text me today