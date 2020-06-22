All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 LADY AVENUE

1905 Lady Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Lady Avenue, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled and able to close quickly! Here is a nicely updated and move-in ready home in the heart of Ocoee. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been entirely repainted recently. The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, countertops and appliances. This is a split floor plan with a very spacious living room. The garage has also been repainted. The fenced-in backyard is huge! This home would also make a great long-term rental property. Ocoee is conveniently located near the 429 highway and HWY 50. Gain easy access to Orlando, Winter Garden and Apopka. Homes such as this are hard to come by so schedule your visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 LADY AVENUE have any available units?
1905 LADY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1905 LADY AVENUE have?
Some of 1905 LADY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 LADY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1905 LADY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 LADY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1905 LADY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 1905 LADY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1905 LADY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1905 LADY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 LADY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 LADY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1905 LADY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1905 LADY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1905 LADY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 LADY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 LADY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 LADY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 LADY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
