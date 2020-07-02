1844 Leather Fern Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath home plus Office and large Loft Area in the desirable gated subdivision of the Village of Wesmere. Within a short walk to the Elementary school, playgrounds and a community pool. Tile throughout the living area, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs and the property also has a bonus area upstairs. The property comes complete with Washer and dryer. Don't miss this home it won't last long, call today for a showing.