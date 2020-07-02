All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 1844 Leather Fern Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
1844 Leather Fern Dr
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

1844 Leather Fern Dr

1844 Leather Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1844 Leather Fern Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Villages of Wesmere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath home plus Office and large Loft Area in the desirable gated subdivision of the Village of Wesmere. Within a short walk to the Elementary school, playgrounds and a community pool. Tile throughout the living area, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs and the property also has a bonus area upstairs. The property comes complete with Washer and dryer. Don't miss this home it won't last long, call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Leather Fern Dr have any available units?
1844 Leather Fern Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1844 Leather Fern Dr have?
Some of 1844 Leather Fern Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Leather Fern Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Leather Fern Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Leather Fern Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 Leather Fern Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1844 Leather Fern Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1844 Leather Fern Dr offers parking.
Does 1844 Leather Fern Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1844 Leather Fern Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Leather Fern Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1844 Leather Fern Dr has a pool.
Does 1844 Leather Fern Dr have accessible units?
No, 1844 Leather Fern Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Leather Fern Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 Leather Fern Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 Leather Fern Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1844 Leather Fern Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College