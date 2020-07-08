All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 PM

1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE

1556 Blackwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1556 Blackwood Avenue, Ocoee, FL 34734

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Gotha. Beautiful Tile Floor in Living Room with Decorative Insets. Split Floor Plan. Private Backyard with Nature View, Storage Shed. Olympia High School. Close to the 408, Shopping and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1556 BLACKWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College