Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

11020 Orangeshire Ct. Available 09/01/19 Windermere Groves - 4 bedroom 3 bathroom plus bonus room located in Windermere Groves. This single family home offers 2488 square feet of living space,split floor plan, eating space in kitchen, screened in pool, and two car garage.Lawn and pool service is included in the rent.Great location!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Security Deposit: $2375. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.



