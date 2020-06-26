All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

11020 Orangeshire Ct.

11020 Orangeshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

11020 Orangeshire Court, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
11020 Orangeshire Ct. Available 09/01/19 Windermere Groves - 4 bedroom 3 bathroom plus bonus room located in Windermere Groves. This single family home offers 2488 square feet of living space,split floor plan, eating space in kitchen, screened in pool, and two car garage.Lawn and pool service is included in the rent.Great location!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $2375. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE4195109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11020 Orangeshire Ct. have any available units?
11020 Orangeshire Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 11020 Orangeshire Ct. have?
Some of 11020 Orangeshire Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11020 Orangeshire Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
11020 Orangeshire Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11020 Orangeshire Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11020 Orangeshire Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 11020 Orangeshire Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 11020 Orangeshire Ct. offers parking.
Does 11020 Orangeshire Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11020 Orangeshire Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11020 Orangeshire Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 11020 Orangeshire Ct. has a pool.
Does 11020 Orangeshire Ct. have accessible units?
No, 11020 Orangeshire Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 11020 Orangeshire Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11020 Orangeshire Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11020 Orangeshire Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11020 Orangeshire Ct. has units with air conditioning.
