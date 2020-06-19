All apartments in Oakland Park
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:47 PM

4701 NE 2nd Ave

4701 Northeast 2nd Avenue · (954) 296-5155
Location

4701 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Oakland Park, FL 33334
North Andrews Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly renovated three bedroom one bath house on one of the nicest streets in N Andrews Gardens Gardens. Property is offered partially furnished (as seen in pictures). Lawn maintenance included in rent. Completely updated inside and out with freshly redone driveway leading you up to the covered front patio, light and bright interior, split bedroom floorpan, welcoming living dining and an oversized screened-in patio off the kitchen. All new paint, impact windows and doors, new sod. Recessed lighting, neutral porcelain tile throughout, granite countertops, good size closets and interior laundry. Shed & 3 zone sprinkler system using well water. Less than 3 miles from beach & downtown, minutes from Wilton Manors. 2 BEDROOMS are UNFURNISHED. Minimum 680 credit score required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 NE 2nd Ave have any available units?
4701 NE 2nd Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4701 NE 2nd Ave have?
Some of 4701 NE 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 NE 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4701 NE 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 NE 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4701 NE 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 4701 NE 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 4701 NE 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4701 NE 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 NE 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 NE 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 4701 NE 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4701 NE 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4701 NE 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 NE 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 NE 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 NE 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4701 NE 2nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
