4701 NE 2nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Newly renovated three bedroom one bath house on one of the nicest streets in N Andrews Gardens Gardens. Property is offered partially furnished (as seen in pictures). Lawn maintenance included in rent. Completely updated inside and out with freshly redone driveway leading you up to the covered front patio, light and bright interior, split bedroom floorpan, welcoming living dining and an oversized screened-in patio off the kitchen. All new paint, impact windows and doors, new sod. Recessed lighting, neutral porcelain tile throughout, granite countertops, good size closets and interior laundry. Shed & 3 zone sprinkler system using well water. Less than 3 miles from beach & downtown, minutes from Wilton Manors. 2 BEDROOMS are UNFURNISHED. Minimum 680 credit score required.