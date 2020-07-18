All apartments in Oakland Park
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

2990 NE 16th Ave

2990 Northeast 16th Avenue · (954) 544-9691
Location

2990 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL 33334
Coral Brook

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C305 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Fully furnished 1/1 apartment just 2 miles to the beach, 0.8 miles to Coral Ridge Mall & Publix, walking distance to Wilton Manors. Tile flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathroom, screened balcony with storage and hurricane roll down shutters, walk-in closet. Popular River Shores Complex located by New River. Bring your boat, dock space is available by association. Gated community has a heated pool, club house, GYM, barbecue area, shuffle boards, billiard room, tennis court. Boat Dock available by association. Laundry on site. Association approval required. Cable, internet, water, trash removal and ELECTRIC is included in the rent. This is a great deal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 NE 16th Ave have any available units?
2990 NE 16th Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2990 NE 16th Ave have?
Some of 2990 NE 16th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 NE 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2990 NE 16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 NE 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2990 NE 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 2990 NE 16th Ave offer parking?
No, 2990 NE 16th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2990 NE 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2990 NE 16th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 NE 16th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2990 NE 16th Ave has a pool.
Does 2990 NE 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2990 NE 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 NE 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2990 NE 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2990 NE 16th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2990 NE 16th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
