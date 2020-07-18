2990 NE 16th Ave

Amenities

Fully furnished 1/1 apartment just 2 miles to the beach, 0.8 miles to Coral Ridge Mall & Publix, walking distance to Wilton Manors. Tile flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathroom, screened balcony with storage and hurricane roll down shutters, walk-in closet. Popular River Shores Complex located by New River. Bring your boat, dock space is available by association. Gated community has a heated pool, club house, GYM, barbecue area, shuffle boards, billiard room, tennis court. Boat Dock available by association. Laundry on site. Association approval required. Cable, internet, water, trash removal and ELECTRIC is included in the rent. This is a great deal.