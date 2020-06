1573 NE 45th St

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION BETWEEN US 1 AND DIXIE HWY IN CORAL HEIGHTS * 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH DUPLEX WITH FLORIDA ROOM * FLORIDA ROOM CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE/ 3RD BEDROOM * MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOM * PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE UNIT WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER * REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS * NEW BATHROOMS * NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING * OUTDOOR COVERED PATIO WITH SPA JACUZZI AND HUGE BACKYARD * CLOSE TO BEACH, SHOPPING, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, HOSPITALS AND ENTERTAINMENT *CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED, UNFURNISHED OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED * RAPID APPROVAL * THIS HOUSE HAS A VERY WARM FEELING TO BE CALLED HOME *