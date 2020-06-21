118 Lake Emerald 207

Amenities
***Available JULY 18*****
Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald!!
Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale Airport!
Live the life of leisure with 3 swimming pools, cafe, hot tubs, tennis courts, fishing pier, state of the art gym, clubhouse with events and entertainment, usable 85' deep lake (swim, kayak, canoe, fish, etc.) and park your kayak/canoe just steps away from your veranda.
Take long walks on the boardwalk that circles the lake. You will be in awe of the fish and other wildlife in the crystal blue waters
REQUIREMENTS
****Must have a TransUnion FICO score of 650+***** This can be checked at myfico.com.
Dogs under 30 pounds
Clear background check
No evictions
**Maximum of 2 cards per condo
MOVE-IN COSTS
We do not require a pet deposit
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
Deposit $500
HOA Application Fee $100
HOA Move-in Fee $100 (refundable)
Premium cable (about 120 channels), water, trash and sewer included in the rent
FEATURES
2nd floor (with an elevator)
Beautiful view of the lake
Granite counters
Tile throughout
New ceiling fans and light fixtures
Stainless steel appliances
Walk-in closets
Large screened in patio with a spectacular view of Lake Emerald (which truly looks, Emerald)
Full washer and dryer
***No real estate agents. Contact Robin or Jarred 954-667-7388 (no text) 954-793-2144 (text or call)
(RLNE5822311)