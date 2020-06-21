118 Lake Emerald 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub tennis court

***Available JULY 18*****



Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald!!



Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale Airport!



Live the life of leisure with 3 swimming pools, cafe, hot tubs, tennis courts, fishing pier, state of the art gym, clubhouse with events and entertainment, usable 85' deep lake (swim, kayak, canoe, fish, etc.) and park your kayak/canoe just steps away from your veranda.



Take long walks on the boardwalk that circles the lake. You will be in awe of the fish and other wildlife in the crystal blue waters



REQUIREMENTS

****Must have a TransUnion FICO score of 650+***** This can be checked at myfico.com.

Dogs under 30 pounds

Clear background check

No evictions

**Maximum of 2 cards per condo



MOVE-IN COSTS

We do not require a pet deposit

First Months Rent

Last Months Rent

Deposit $500

HOA Application Fee $100

HOA Move-in Fee $100 (refundable)

Premium cable (about 120 channels), water, trash and sewer included in the rent



FEATURES

2nd floor (with an elevator)

Beautiful view of the lake

Granite counters

Tile throughout

New ceiling fans and light fixtures

Stainless steel appliances

Walk-in closets

Large screened in patio with a spectacular view of Lake Emerald (which truly looks, Emerald)

Full washer and dryer



***No real estate agents. Contact Robin or Jarred 954-667-7388 (no text) 954-793-2144 (text or call)



(RLNE5822311)