Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent. Utilities are an additional $500 per month. Conveniently located in sort after Village of North Palm Beach, close to everything, fine dinning, shopping, Ocean, and 15 minutes from airport. A MUST SEE won't last.