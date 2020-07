Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Come home to this beautiful, fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the water in the highly sought after North Palm Beach. This condo features new tile floor in the living area, wood floor in the bedrooms, brand new kitchen with wood cabinets, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances along with fully renovated bathrooms. A must see!!!