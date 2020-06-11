All apartments in North Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

479 NE 129th St

479 Northeast 129th Street · (786) 307-4639
Location

479 Northeast 129th Street, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
One of the bigger homes in Griffing Estates, this home is centrally located in Miami. South Beach and Aventura Mall is 15-20 minutes away. There is a neighborhood Publix within a 5 minute walking distance. House is ventilated and has very large windows letting in a lot of natural light throughout the property. In season, spend days in the yard relaxing or working hard to harvest the bountiful produce of mango's and avocado's. The neighborhood is quite, beautiful and tranquil. Located next to a very distinct upcoming art district, the MOCA museum has a lot of events for local residents which features live performances, art shows, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 NE 129th St have any available units?
479 NE 129th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 479 NE 129th St have?
Some of 479 NE 129th St's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 NE 129th St currently offering any rent specials?
479 NE 129th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 NE 129th St pet-friendly?
No, 479 NE 129th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 479 NE 129th St offer parking?
No, 479 NE 129th St does not offer parking.
Does 479 NE 129th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 NE 129th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 NE 129th St have a pool?
No, 479 NE 129th St does not have a pool.
Does 479 NE 129th St have accessible units?
No, 479 NE 129th St does not have accessible units.
Does 479 NE 129th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 NE 129th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 NE 129th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 NE 129th St does not have units with air conditioning.
