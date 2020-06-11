479 NE 129th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

One of the bigger homes in Griffing Estates, this home is centrally located in Miami. South Beach and Aventura Mall is 15-20 minutes away. There is a neighborhood Publix within a 5 minute walking distance. House is ventilated and has very large windows letting in a lot of natural light throughout the property. In season, spend days in the yard relaxing or working hard to harvest the bountiful produce of mango's and avocado's. The neighborhood is quite, beautiful and tranquil. Located next to a very distinct upcoming art district, the MOCA museum has a lot of events for local residents which features live performances, art shows, and more!