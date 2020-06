Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool some paid utils

PRIME LOCATION NEAR FIU AND BARRY UNIVERSITY, NEXT TO ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT NATURE TRAILS IN MIAMI, VERY WELL MAINTANED BUILDING, SWIMMING POOL OVERLOOKING THE CANAL, THIS CONDO HAS UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, BALCONY FACING THE PARK, MASTER BED WITH IN SUITE BATHROOM, AND A JR BED WITH FRENCH DOORS. LAUNDRY ROOM ON EVERY FLOOR, ASSIGNED PARKING AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT