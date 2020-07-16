Rent Calculator
All apartments in North Miami Beach
Find more places like 17970 NE 12th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Miami Beach, FL
/
17970 NE 12th Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17970 NE 12th Ave
17970 Northeast 12th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Miami Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
17970 Northeast 12th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Sunray West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy the amazing CANAL VIEW in the desirable North Miami Beach area in aPRIVATE LOT with no next door neighbor Turn key! BRAND NEW KITCHEN. Fresh Paint.
MUST SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17970 NE 12th Ave have any available units?
17970 NE 12th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Miami Beach, FL
.
Is 17970 NE 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17970 NE 12th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17970 NE 12th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17970 NE 12th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach
.
Does 17970 NE 12th Ave offer parking?
No, 17970 NE 12th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 17970 NE 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17970 NE 12th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17970 NE 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 17970 NE 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17970 NE 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 17970 NE 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17970 NE 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17970 NE 12th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17970 NE 12th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17970 NE 12th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
