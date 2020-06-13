All apartments in North Lauderdale
North Lauderdale, FL
872 SW 62nd Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:21 AM

872 SW 62nd Avenue

872 Southwest 62nd Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

872 Southwest 62nd Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Kimberly Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 872 SW 62nd Ave North Lauderdale FL · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,453 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5662664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 SW 62nd Avenue have any available units?
872 SW 62nd Avenue has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 872 SW 62nd Avenue have?
Some of 872 SW 62nd Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 SW 62nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
872 SW 62nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 SW 62nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 872 SW 62nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lauderdale.
Does 872 SW 62nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 872 SW 62nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 872 SW 62nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 SW 62nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 SW 62nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 872 SW 62nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 872 SW 62nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 872 SW 62nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 872 SW 62nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 SW 62nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 872 SW 62nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 872 SW 62nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
