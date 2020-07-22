Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/15/20 7740 SW 10th Street - Property Id: 321954



FOR RENT Fully renovated gorgeous 2-Bedroom/1-Bathroom unit in good location in North Lauderdale at 7740 SW 10th Street North Lauderdale, FL 33068 for only $1,295 a month plus one security deposit.

Don't loose the opportunity to live at this fully renovated unit for a fantastic price. The unit has new paint and the kitchen was completely redone. we will put a new flooring, this apartment has a Laundry hookup, it has a private gate.

Ownership has hired a professional management company to address all of your needs and provide you support 24/7. You won't find a nicer unit at this price point in this area. Please call to additional questions at 954-396-8985 (office) 954-709-8090 Pedro.

Notes: Tenant needs to provide proof of income of $3,250.00, a background check will be performed and first month rent and security deposit ($1,295) needed to move-in $2,590.00. Water and sewer are NOT included.

Contact us today and live in your dream home tomorrow!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7740-sw-10th-st-north-lauderdale-fl/321954

