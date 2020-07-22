All apartments in North Lauderdale
Find more places like 7740 Sw 10th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lauderdale, FL
/
7740 Sw 10th St
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:30 AM

7740 Sw 10th St

7740 Southwest 10th Street · (954) 396-8985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7740 Southwest 10th Street, North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Lauderdale North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/15/20 7740 SW 10th Street - Property Id: 321954

FOR RENT Fully renovated gorgeous 2-Bedroom/1-Bathroom unit in good location in North Lauderdale at 7740 SW 10th Street North Lauderdale, FL 33068 for only $1,295 a month plus one security deposit.
Don't loose the opportunity to live at this fully renovated unit for a fantastic price. The unit has new paint and the kitchen was completely redone. we will put a new flooring, this apartment has a Laundry hookup, it has a private gate.
Ownership has hired a professional management company to address all of your needs and provide you support 24/7. You won't find a nicer unit at this price point in this area. Please call to additional questions at 954-396-8985 (office) 954-709-8090 Pedro.
Notes: Tenant needs to provide proof of income of $3,250.00, a background check will be performed and first month rent and security deposit ($1,295) needed to move-in $2,590.00. Water and sewer are NOT included.
Contact us today and live in your dream home tomorrow!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7740-sw-10th-st-north-lauderdale-fl/321954
Property Id 321954

(RLNE5957630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Sw 10th St have any available units?
7740 Sw 10th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7740 Sw 10th St have?
Some of 7740 Sw 10th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Sw 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Sw 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Sw 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7740 Sw 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 7740 Sw 10th St offer parking?
No, 7740 Sw 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 7740 Sw 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7740 Sw 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Sw 10th St have a pool?
No, 7740 Sw 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 7740 Sw 10th St have accessible units?
No, 7740 Sw 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Sw 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 Sw 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7740 Sw 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7740 Sw 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7740 Sw 10th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lauder Ridge
5600 SW 12th St
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd
North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Similar Pages

North Lauderdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Lauderdale 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Pools
North Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Lauderdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL
Miami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Hamptons Of North Lauderdale

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity