302 S Santa Catalina Cir

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool guest parking

Call or text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Freshly painted and move in ready, this 2-level Santa Catalina townhouse features two master suites upstairs with full bathrooms and walk-in closets, a perfect home for sharing! 1st level features a fully-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar which opens to separate dining area, a guest powder room, a spacious living room with high ceiling plus brand new washer and dryer inside the unit! Neutral colors with wood laminate + tile flooring throughout. Quiet, safe, and well-maintained community, assigned parking (with ample guest parking), security patrol, and a sparkling community pool and gated tot lot for your enjoyment. Great location close to 441, Turnpike, and major roads for easy commuting plus lots of nearby shopping and dining, too. HOA approval required for each adult, max 4 ppl allowed. Sorry, no pets.