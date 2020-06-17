All apartments in North Lauderdale
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

302 S Santa Catalina Cir

302 South Santa Catalina Circle · (954) 916-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 South Santa Catalina Circle, North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Kimberly Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Call or text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Freshly painted and move in ready, this 2-level Santa Catalina townhouse features two master suites upstairs with full bathrooms and walk-in closets, a perfect home for sharing! 1st level features a fully-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar which opens to separate dining area, a guest powder room, a spacious living room with high ceiling plus brand new washer and dryer inside the unit! Neutral colors with wood laminate + tile flooring throughout. Quiet, safe, and well-maintained community, assigned parking (with ample guest parking), security patrol, and a sparkling community pool and gated tot lot for your enjoyment. Great location close to 441, Turnpike, and major roads for easy commuting plus lots of nearby shopping and dining, too. HOA approval required for each adult, max 4 ppl allowed. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 S Santa Catalina Cir have any available units?
302 S Santa Catalina Cir has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 S Santa Catalina Cir have?
Some of 302 S Santa Catalina Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 S Santa Catalina Cir currently offering any rent specials?
302 S Santa Catalina Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 S Santa Catalina Cir pet-friendly?
No, 302 S Santa Catalina Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lauderdale.
Does 302 S Santa Catalina Cir offer parking?
Yes, 302 S Santa Catalina Cir does offer parking.
Does 302 S Santa Catalina Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 S Santa Catalina Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 S Santa Catalina Cir have a pool?
Yes, 302 S Santa Catalina Cir has a pool.
Does 302 S Santa Catalina Cir have accessible units?
No, 302 S Santa Catalina Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 302 S Santa Catalina Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 S Santa Catalina Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 S Santa Catalina Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 S Santa Catalina Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
