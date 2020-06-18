All apartments in North Lauderdale
Find more places like 1823 RACQUET CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lauderdale, FL
/
1823 RACQUET CT
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:16 AM

1823 RACQUET CT

1823 Racquet Court · (305) 755-2905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Lauderdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1823 Racquet Court, North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
UNIQUE TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN NORTH LAUDERDALE. Come and check out this 3 bed/2 bath with patio Townhome, freshly painted with stainless steel kitchen appliances. This gem is located minutes from the turnpike, the Fort Lauderdale airport, the movies, shopping center, local restaurants, and live entertainment. Dont waste more time. Centrally located in high demand. Schedule your showing today. YOU WILL LOVE LIVE IT. This is a quiet community of Player's Place with many amenities including: tennis, pool, clubhouse, Child Play area and more! Tenant occupied- lease expires 8/31/20
UNIQUE TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN NORTH LAUDERDALE. Come and check out this 3 bed/2 bath with patio Townhome, freshly painted with stainless steel kitchen appliances. This gem is located minutes from the turnpike, the Fort Lauderdale airport, the movies, shopping center, local restaurants, and live entertainment. Dont waste more time. Centrally located in high demand. Schedule your showing today. YOU WILL LOVE LIVE IT. This is a quiet community of Player's Place with many amenities including: tennis, pool, clubhouse, Child Play area and more! Tenant occupied- lease expires 8/31/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 RACQUET CT have any available units?
1823 RACQUET CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lauderdale, FL.
What amenities does 1823 RACQUET CT have?
Some of 1823 RACQUET CT's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 RACQUET CT currently offering any rent specials?
1823 RACQUET CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 RACQUET CT pet-friendly?
No, 1823 RACQUET CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lauderdale.
Does 1823 RACQUET CT offer parking?
No, 1823 RACQUET CT does not offer parking.
Does 1823 RACQUET CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 RACQUET CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 RACQUET CT have a pool?
Yes, 1823 RACQUET CT has a pool.
Does 1823 RACQUET CT have accessible units?
No, 1823 RACQUET CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 RACQUET CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 RACQUET CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 RACQUET CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 RACQUET CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1823 RACQUET CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Lauder Ridge
5600 SW 12th St
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard
North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Similar Pages

North Lauderdale 1 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
North Lauderdale Apartments with PoolNorth Lauderdale Dog Friendly Apartments
North Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Hamptons Of North Lauderdale

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity