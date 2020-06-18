1823 RACQUET CT

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

UNIQUE TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN NORTH LAUDERDALE. Come and check out this 3 bed/2 bath with patio Townhome, freshly painted with stainless steel kitchen appliances. This gem is located minutes from the turnpike, the Fort Lauderdale airport, the movies, shopping center, local restaurants, and live entertainment. Dont waste more time. Centrally located in high demand. Schedule your showing today. YOU WILL LOVE LIVE IT. This is a quiet community of Player's Place with many amenities including: tennis, pool, clubhouse, Child Play area and more! Tenant occupied- lease expires 8/31/20

UNIQUE TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN NORTH LAUDERDALE. Come and check out this 3 bed/2 bath with patio Townhome, freshly painted with stainless steel kitchen appliances. This gem is located minutes from the turnpike, the Fort Lauderdale airport, the movies, shopping center, local restaurants, and live entertainment. Dont waste more time. Centrally located in high demand. Schedule your showing today. YOU WILL LOVE LIVE IT. This is a quiet community of Player's Place with many amenities including: tennis, pool, clubhouse, Child Play area and more! Tenant occupied- lease expires 8/31/20