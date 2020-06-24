All apartments in New Port Richey
7308 Ashmore Dr
7308 Ashmore Dr

7308 Ashmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7308 Ashmore Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Woodridge Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7308 Ashmore Dr Available 04/21/20 Beautiful Home with Lots of Room!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE4748140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Ashmore Dr have any available units?
7308 Ashmore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 7308 Ashmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Ashmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Ashmore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7308 Ashmore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7308 Ashmore Dr offer parking?
No, 7308 Ashmore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7308 Ashmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 Ashmore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Ashmore Dr have a pool?
No, 7308 Ashmore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Ashmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 7308 Ashmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Ashmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 Ashmore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7308 Ashmore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7308 Ashmore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
