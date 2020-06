Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool garage hot tub

A bay view property with a new boat dock! The home is completely furnished with a two car garage. The dock is vacant and available to use during your stay. This property is dog friendly with a big yard in the back. There are 3 beds and 2 baths, guest bathroom is handicap assessable. There is a large pool and heated spa, the pool has a baby gate surrounding it as well. You are located just minutes from Tin City and 5th Avenue where there is great shopping and 5 star restaurants. The views from the property are so amazing you won't want to miss another sunset!