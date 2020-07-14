Amenities

Elegance, luxury, and relaxation - these are all available to you when you live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Naples, Florida. Located near I-75 and Hwy 41, you'll find comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes surrounded by soaring palms and sparkling lakes. The Point at Naples offers inspired features and amenities to our residents such as a refreshing swimming pool with an expansive aqua deck, 24-hour fitness center, scenic views, and a bonus room in each apartment home. Just minutes away from Downtown Naples, you're close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Naples, Florida has to offer. The historic Naples Pier, Florida's famous sugar-white sands of the Naples beaches, Coastland Center, and Waterside Shops are all nearby thanks to our convenient location. You can also enjoy taking your furry friend for a stroll through our pet-friendly community to visit the spacious bark park, grilling some burgers at our grilling stations, or relaxing in your own comfortable apartment home. If you're looking for an apartment home that combines a prime location, luxurious amenities, and a plush and cozy lifestyle, The Point at Naples is the perfect place for you. We invite you to view our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or come visit us in the office for your personal tour of The Point at Naples today. You'll quickly see why we say you'll want to make us your new home.