All apartments in Naples
Find more places like The Point at Naples.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
The Point at Naples
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

The Point at Naples

Open Now until 6pm
2155 Great Blue Drive · (239) 920-8657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Receive one month free! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
logo
Rent Special
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Receive $500 off rent! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. Ready to lease? You can apply online now. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2155 Great Blue Drive, Naples, FL 34112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-05-203 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 6-06-203 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 5-05-303 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-05-207 · Avail. now

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 14-14-203 · Avail. now

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 2-02-204 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13-13-203 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 10-10-204 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 11-11-203 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Naples.

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Elegance, luxury, and relaxation - these are all available to you when you live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Naples, Florida. Located near I-75 and Hwy 41, you'll find comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes surrounded by soaring palms and sparkling lakes. The Point at Naples offers inspired features and amenities to our residents such as a refreshing swimming pool with an expansive aqua deck, 24-hour fitness center, scenic views, and a bonus room in each apartment home. Just minutes away from Downtown Naples, you're close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Naples, Florida has to offer. The historic Naples Pier, Florida's famous sugar-white sands of the Naples beaches, Coastland Center, and Waterside Shops are all nearby thanks to our convenient location. You can also enjoy taking your furry friend for a stroll through our pet-friendly community to visit the spacious bark park, grilling some burgers at our grilling stations, or relaxing in your own comfortable apartment home. If you're looking for an apartment home that combines a prime location, luxurious amenities, and a plush and cozy lifestyle, The Point at Naples is the perfect place for you. We invite you to view our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or come visit us in the office for your personal tour of The Point at Naples today. You'll quickly see why we say you'll want to make us your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Naples have any available units?
The Point at Naples has 47 units available starting at $1,269 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
Is The Point at Naples currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Naples is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED TIME OFFER: Receive one month free! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
Is The Point at Naples pet-friendly?
No, The Point at Naples is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does The Point at Naples offer parking?
No, The Point at Naples does not offer parking.
Does The Point at Naples have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Point at Naples does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Naples have a pool?
No, The Point at Naples does not have a pool.
Does The Point at Naples have accessible units?
No, The Point at Naples does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Naples have units with dishwashers?
No, The Point at Naples does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Naples have units with air conditioning?
No, The Point at Naples does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Point at Naples?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples Apartments with ParkingNaples Apartments with Pool
Naples Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity