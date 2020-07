Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed business center cc payments e-payments fire pit internet access online portal yoga

Naples’ luxury Apartment Home Community! Interior standards like ten-foot ceilings, stone and granite finishes, community amenities such as a resort-class health club/spa and outdoor poolside cabana with fire-pit seating and loggia complete with outdoor cooking and media viewing, and even a spacious on-site dog park set Aster At Lely Resort above everything else! Nestled between Collier Boulevard and Lely Cultural Parkway, Aster At Lely Resort will offer luxurious unmatched one, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes among the best Naples shopping, dining and entertainment districts.