Mount Dora, FL
9063 St Andrews Way
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

9063 St Andrews Way

9063 Saint Andrews Way · No Longer Available
Location

9063 Saint Andrews Way, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Country Club of Mount Dora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Fully Furnished Villa - R3 - Available JULY 1, 2019 - Beautiful, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath full furnished villa, office, bonus room, screened porch overlooks a beautiful view of the large bubbling pond. All appliances plus washer and dryer. Fully furnished including linens and kitchen ware. Upgrades and amenities. Application required before all showings. Approval from the HOA is also required.

Mature landscaping, real nice "Florida feel".

In Mt Dora Country Club, St Andrews.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2260655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9063 St Andrews Way have any available units?
9063 St Andrews Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 9063 St Andrews Way have?
Some of 9063 St Andrews Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9063 St Andrews Way currently offering any rent specials?
9063 St Andrews Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9063 St Andrews Way pet-friendly?
No, 9063 St Andrews Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 9063 St Andrews Way offer parking?
No, 9063 St Andrews Way does not offer parking.
Does 9063 St Andrews Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9063 St Andrews Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9063 St Andrews Way have a pool?
No, 9063 St Andrews Way does not have a pool.
Does 9063 St Andrews Way have accessible units?
No, 9063 St Andrews Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9063 St Andrews Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9063 St Andrews Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9063 St Andrews Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9063 St Andrews Way does not have units with air conditioning.
