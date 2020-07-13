9063 St Andrews Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully Furnished Villa - R3 - Available JULY 1, 2019 - Beautiful, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath full furnished villa, office, bonus room, screened porch overlooks a beautiful view of the large bubbling pond. All appliances plus washer and dryer. Fully furnished including linens and kitchen ware. Upgrades and amenities. Application required before all showings. Approval from the HOA is also required.



Mature landscaping, real nice "Florida feel".



In Mt Dora Country Club, St Andrews.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2260655)