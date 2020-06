Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great opportunity to live in beautiful Mount Dora. This 1960's home is waiting for you with a large family room with fireplace, a living room overlooking the pool and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the screened pool without the hassle of ownership. Pool maintenance is included in the rent. The home is walking distance to Lake Gertrude and just minutes away from Mount Dora's lifestyle that includes shopping, restaurants and festivals.