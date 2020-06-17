All apartments in Mount Dora
Last updated April 16 2020 at 4:22 PM

543 Grant Avenue

543 Grant Avenue · (407) 490-1182
Location

543 Grant Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1382826

Section 8 Accepted! Take $200 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020. 3/1 with shed and extra large yard - This lovely home is coming available in Mt Dora. It is close the the local schools, shops, highways, and down town Mt Dora. There are 3 full bedrooms, 1 bathroom with nice size tub. Living room/ dinning and kitchen are all tile. Extra large laundry room, off the kitchen which also leads to the back yard. There is a spacious screened patio in the front as well as a driveway which can fit several cars. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Screened lanai,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Grant Avenue have any available units?
543 Grant Avenue has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 543 Grant Avenue have?
Some of 543 Grant Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
543 Grant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 Grant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 543 Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 543 Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 543 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 543 Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 543 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 543 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
