543 Grant Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1382826



Section 8 Accepted! Take $200 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020. 3/1 with shed and extra large yard - This lovely home is coming available in Mt Dora. It is close the the local schools, shops, highways, and down town Mt Dora. There are 3 full bedrooms, 1 bathroom with nice size tub. Living room/ dinning and kitchen are all tile. Extra large laundry room, off the kitchen which also leads to the back yard. There is a spacious screened patio in the front as well as a driveway which can fit several cars. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Screened lanai,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.