Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Cute one bedroom cottage in the historic district of Mount Dora. Fully furnished. One bedroom, one

bathroom with a shower, no tub. Open floor plan - Living room, dining room, kitchen combo. Sliding glass

doors to private patio. Use of Private pool and patio area. Off road parking for 1-2 cars. Close to downtown

Mount Dora. Available June 1. $1000 per month. First month's rent of $1000 and security deposit of $1000

due at move-in.