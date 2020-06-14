Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miami Shores renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.

Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
1217 NE 100th St
1217 Northeast 100th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom dream home with attached 2 car garage in desirable East Miami Shores! Located on a quiet street, this stunning property has impeccable curb appeal and has been well maintained by the owner.

Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
77 NE 95th St
77 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life.

Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
350 NE 107 Street
350 NE 107th St, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors.

Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
10101 NW Miami Ct
10101 Northwest Miami Court, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2022 sqft
DELIGHTFUL MIAMI SHORES FAMILY HOME NESTLED ON A PERFECT CORNER LOT! IMMACULATELY APPOINTED IN EVERY WAY.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Shores
Verified

$
Upper East Side
95 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

MiMo District
1 Unit Available
623 Ne 72 Street
623 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
500 sqft
For rent: detached guest cottage with separate entrance located in Upper Eastside Miami. Fully furnished. Close to popular dining spots and shopping. Property is immaculate. Includes bi-weekly housekeeping. Tropical setting. Serious inquiries only.

North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1800 79th St Cswy
1800 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Large and Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit in the Heart of North Bay Village. Unit Features Wood Floors in the Living Areas and Tile Floors in the Bedrooms. Kitchen Has All Appliances Including a Dishwasher.

Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11217 NE 8th Ct
11217 Northeast 8th Court, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Cozy cottage with warmth and charm features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace, combination living and dining. Great neighborhood of Biscayne Park.

Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1155 NE 113th St
1155 Northeast 113th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
Brand new redone, roof, plumbing, bathrooms, kitchens, central A/C, impact windows and flooring; this 3 bedroom 1 full bath unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Porcelain floors through, wood floors in the room complimented by a

Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11143 NE 8 Ave
11143 Northeast 8th Avenue, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Desirable Biscayne Park, three-bedroom, two customized bathrooms. A real beauty. Architectural features,Original wood floors, formal dining and cute sun room/family room facing a Large 10,000 sq.ft. lot with lots of greenery and privacy.

Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
733 NE 118 Street
733 Northeast 118th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
ART DECO HOUSE FRONT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY, WOOD FLOORS. DESIGNER DECORATOR IN BISCAYNE PARK, VERY COZY AND FRIENDLY NEIBOORHOOD.CENTRALLY LOCATED TO THE MAJOR ROADS, CLOSE TO BEACH, MALL, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, HIGHWAYS.

North Beach
1 Unit Available
1920 Biarritz Dr
1920 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
PERFECT MIAMI BEACH LOCATION! SITUATED ON POSH NORMANDY ISLE JUST A SHORT STROLL FROM THE PARK, NORMANDY PARK POOL, THE FOUNTAIN AND FANTASTIC DINING AND NIGHTLIFE! GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS LAYOUT AND TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT! FAST

North Beach
1 Unit Available
1910 Biarritz Dr
1910 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY, NO WAITING! PERFECT UNIT! FULL 1+1 SPORTING GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, GREAT FRONT AND BACK PATIOS AND EASY IN/EASY OUT GROUND FLOOR ENTRY! INCREDIBLY QUIET LOCATION, JUST STEPS FROM NORMANDY PARK AND POOL AND MINUTES

MiMo District
1 Unit Available
750 NE 72nd Ter
750 Northeast 72nd Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome home! Charming mid century 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage fully furnished home located in the gated community of Belle Meade. Gourmet kitchen includes all cookware, dishes, cutlery and utensils. Two full bathrooms, each with shower.

North Beach
1 Unit Available
1770 NORMANDY DR
1770 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Normandy Shores just minutes to the warm Miami ocean. Enjoy the beach, restaurants and shops, a great community center and a central Miami location. Great schools. Plenty of street parking.

Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12426 W Dixie Hwy
12426 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Calling all ARTIST and anyone looking for a legal LIVE/WORK SPACE in the heart of North Miami's business and entertainment district! You will love the high ceilings, original hardwood floors and loads of natural light flooding this 1/1 plus den!

North Beach
1 Unit Available
873 N Shore Dr
873 North Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$13,000
Beautiful waterfront 5 bed/4 bath home located in the prestigious Normandy Isle of Miami Beach, which includes a private 18-hole regulation Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Shores
Verified

12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

$
West Avenue
33 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,758
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified

$
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,409
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.

Model City
1 Unit Available
1050 NW 43 ST
1050 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837 First and Security With Approved Credit and Income! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel
City Guide for Miami Shores, FL

Miami Shores is an incorporated village located in Miami-Dade County, but for seven years, from 1925 until 1932, it was actually a part of the City of Miami. Downtown Miami is just a 12 or so minute drive down an eight mile stretch of I-95 from Miami Shores, while Ft. Lauderdale is about 22 miles up the coast on that same interstate.

Miami Shores had a population of 10,493 in the 2010 census, making it a small suburb in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan region. The village's name is no trick, as the streets of Miami Shores really do run right up to the coast of the North Bay area of Biscayne Bay. Across the water you can see the nearby strip of land home to legendary locales, such as South Beach and Bal Harbour. The many early 20th-century homes here showcase the architectural styles of Spanish Colonial Revival and Mediterranean Revival. Many of these houses are adorned with gardens, which grow abundantly year round in the Southern Floridian climate. But gardens have been a controversial subject in Miami Shores since 2013, when the the village council rewrote its Code of Ordinances to prohibit vegetable gardens in front yards (backyards are still safe for cucumbers and watermelons). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Miami Shores, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miami Shores renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

