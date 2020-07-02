9500 N Miami Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous & Beautifully updated home, impact windows, move-in ready freshly painted 3bd-rm, 2bath 1800 sq. ft.

Featuring a carved stone fireplace in the living room and refinished hardwood floors with mahogany inlay throughout. The living room and adjoining formal dining room open up to a smartly-upgraded kitchen with speckled granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, and a large pantry. The split bedroom plan includes a spacious Master Bedroom and Two additional large bedrooms feature deep, cedar-lined walk-in closets with private, fully refurbished deco style bathrooms. Convenient remote controlled access to a 2-car garage with laundry. New roof and spacious fenced back yard on a large corner property approx 10,000 SF lot in Miami Shores. Must See Virtual Below.