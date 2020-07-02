All apartments in Miami Shores
Find more places like 9500 N Miami Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Shores, FL
/
9500 N Miami Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:16 PM

9500 N Miami Ave

9500 North Miami Avenue · (917) 319-3355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Shores
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9500 North Miami Avenue, Miami Shores, FL 33150
Miami Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous & Beautifully updated home, impact windows, move-in ready freshly painted 3bd-rm, 2bath 1800 sq. ft.
Featuring a carved stone fireplace in the living room and refinished hardwood floors with mahogany inlay throughout. The living room and adjoining formal dining room open up to a smartly-upgraded kitchen with speckled granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, and a large pantry. The split bedroom plan includes a spacious Master Bedroom and Two additional large bedrooms feature deep, cedar-lined walk-in closets with private, fully refurbished deco style bathrooms. Convenient remote controlled access to a 2-car garage with laundry. New roof and spacious fenced back yard on a large corner property approx 10,000 SF lot in Miami Shores. Must See Virtual Below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9500 N Miami Ave have any available units?
9500 N Miami Ave has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9500 N Miami Ave have?
Some of 9500 N Miami Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9500 N Miami Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9500 N Miami Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9500 N Miami Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9500 N Miami Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Shores.
Does 9500 N Miami Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9500 N Miami Ave offers parking.
Does 9500 N Miami Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9500 N Miami Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9500 N Miami Ave have a pool?
No, 9500 N Miami Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9500 N Miami Ave have accessible units?
No, 9500 N Miami Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9500 N Miami Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9500 N Miami Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9500 N Miami Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9500 N Miami Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9500 N Miami Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Miami Shores 2 BedroomsMiami Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami Shores Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Miami Shores Apartments with ParkingMiami Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FL
Pinewood, FLGolden Glades, FLPalmetto Estates, FLOjus, FLLighthouse Point, FLOlympia Heights, FLIves Estates, FLGreenacres, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Barry UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity