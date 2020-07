Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Miami Shores, open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer laundry room. Located at Shore villas, this stunning property is spacious, with walk-in closet spaces, open living room and dining room, a long with a TV room. Furnished or unfurnished option available.

Walking distance to Publix, gym, restaurants, shops and much more!