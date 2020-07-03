All apartments in Miami Shores
Find more places like 454 NE 93 St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Shores, FL
/
454 NE 93 St
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

454 NE 93 St

454 Northeast 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami Shores
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

454 Northeast 93rd Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138
Miami Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Special Amazing location...in the "Heart" of Miami Shores! Modern Design w/original architectural details. Unique polished Terrazzo floors in rare color of cream & chocolate brown. Gorgeous 12' vaulted ceilings w/rich mahogany wood beams & large mahogany wood&glass doors. Large Chef's-sized Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, large open Dining Bar w/Silestone quartz counter. Front Large IMPACT windows. Lg Master Suite w/Bathroom...plus Lots of closets. 3 Bedroom PLUS Office or Nannies quarters. 2 Full baths+ 1/2 bath(near)backyard. Patio +BBQ area -great for entertaining and fenced back yard to play. Garage for 1.5 Cars and extra parking in rear. Stroll to Miami Shores parks, downtown shops, Starbucks, and more!*Total advertised sq.ft. SO MUCH NATURAL LIGHT! .*2 adult maximum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 NE 93 St have any available units?
454 NE 93 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Shores, FL.
What amenities does 454 NE 93 St have?
Some of 454 NE 93 St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 NE 93 St currently offering any rent specials?
454 NE 93 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 NE 93 St pet-friendly?
No, 454 NE 93 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Shores.
Does 454 NE 93 St offer parking?
Yes, 454 NE 93 St offers parking.
Does 454 NE 93 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 454 NE 93 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 NE 93 St have a pool?
No, 454 NE 93 St does not have a pool.
Does 454 NE 93 St have accessible units?
No, 454 NE 93 St does not have accessible units.
Does 454 NE 93 St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 NE 93 St has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 NE 93 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 NE 93 St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Miami Shores 2 BedroomsMiami Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami Shores Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Miami Shores Apartments with ParkingMiami Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FL
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Barry UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale