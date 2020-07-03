454 NE 93 St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Special Amazing location...in the "Heart" of Miami Shores! Modern Design w/original architectural details. Unique polished Terrazzo floors in rare color of cream & chocolate brown. Gorgeous 12' vaulted ceilings w/rich mahogany wood beams & large mahogany wood&glass doors. Large Chef's-sized Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, large open Dining Bar w/Silestone quartz counter. Front Large IMPACT windows. Lg Master Suite w/Bathroom...plus Lots of closets. 3 Bedroom PLUS Office or Nannies quarters. 2 Full baths+ 1/2 bath(near)backyard. Patio +BBQ area -great for entertaining and fenced back yard to play. Garage for 1.5 Cars and extra parking in rear. Stroll to Miami Shores parks, downtown shops, Starbucks, and more!*Total advertised sq.ft. SO MUCH NATURAL LIGHT! .*2 adult maximum