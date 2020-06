Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking hot tub

Gated community. Unit has one assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a washer & dryer hookup. Has accordian shutters and a balcony with a storage closet. Rent includes water, community pool and spa. Small pet allowed. As per association must have a credit score of 650+ and household yearly income of $35,000+.