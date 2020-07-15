AL
Last updated July 15 2020

130 Studio Apartments for rent in Miami Gardens, FL

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
271 Northwest 177th Street
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$1,475
900 sqft
71 Northwest 177th Street Apt #B-214, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 - 0 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed.
Verified

Last updated July 15
12 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
West Park
112 Newton Rd
112 Newton Road, West Park, FL
Studio
$1,300
1086 sqft
Efficiency available in West Park in a quiet neighborhood. Back unit. Large back yard.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
19334 NW 47th Ct
19334 Northwest 47th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Nice efficiency apartment , very nice house and very large and well maintenance patio where you can grill every single day.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
24 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,279
465 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,098
493 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
11 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,238
1171 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
24 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,460
623 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
Parkside
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
637 NE 92nd St
637 Northeast 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
Studio
$1,250
One block off Biscayne Blvd. Across the st. From Publix. Nice residential neighborhood. Perfect for a couple or small family.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2206 Adams St
2206 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$975
Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1739 Dewey
1739 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$875
Beautiful STUDIO 7 min to beach, 3 blocks from Downtown Hollywood. AC, new floors. Washer dryer on site. Patio. Electricity & Water included in rent!

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1858 Dewey St
1858 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,799
Fully furnished rental in Hollywood, close to downtown. Enjoy this A/C'd efficiency. Free private parking, 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water. This studio can be connected to adjoining unit for additional cost.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Parkside
2017 Harrison St.
2017 Harrison St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,400
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2017 Harrison St. in Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Century Gardens
8825 NW 178th St
8825 Northwest 178th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Century Gardens
18245 NW 89th Ave
18245 Northwest 89th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Alhambra Heights
230 NW 140th St
230 Northwest 140th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
$900
Beautiful Suite on a safe North Miami neighborhood, East of i-95. Fully furnished just bring your cloth and a toothbrush, private entrance, hurricane impact window. Water, electricity, and internet included. Mini-fridge and microwave.

Last updated March 5
1 Unit Available
City Center
124 SE 4th St
124 Southeast 4th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
$950
STUDIO JUST STEPS AWAY FROM GULFSTREAM PARK IN HALLANDALE. QUIET, SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, PEST CONTROL AND ELECTRICITY!!! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN AND CLOSET SPACE. SAME DAY APPROVAL IF ALL SCREENING DOCUMENTS ARE PROVIDED.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
City Center
126 SE 9th St
126 Southeast 9th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
$975
CONVENIENT LOCATION ACROSS FROM GULFSTREAM PARK!! NEWLY REMODELED STUDIO NESTLED IN A QUIET, SAFE AREA. BRAND NEW KITCHEN, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR, KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.
Rent Report
Miami Gardens

July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Gardens rents increased slightly over the past month

Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,149 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,457 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Gardens over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Gardens, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,457 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Gardens' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

