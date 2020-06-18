1331 Northwest 170th Terrace

Amenities

This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,925sqft! Welcome to this beautifully designed home with an abundance of character! Living Room and spare room both have large built-in sliding glass doors leading out to the patio and pool! Inside includes lovely white tile in living room and kitchen and cozy carpeting in each bedroom. The separate laundry room has convenient built in shelving. Retreat outside to the refreshing in-ground pool or spacious back yard that has plenty of room for relaxing or fun. This charming home is a must see - Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.