Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:50 PM

1331 Northwest 170th Terrace

1331 Northwest 170th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Northwest 170th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL 33169
Scott Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,925sqft! Welcome to this beautifully designed home with an abundance of character! Living Room and spare room both have large built-in sliding glass doors leading out to the patio and pool! Inside includes lovely white tile in living room and kitchen and cozy carpeting in each bedroom. The separate laundry room has convenient built in shelving. Retreat outside to the refreshing in-ground pool or spacious back yard that has plenty of room for relaxing or fun. This charming home is a must see - Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace have any available units?
1331 Northwest 170th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Gardens, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Gardens, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Gardens Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace have?
Some of 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Northwest 170th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace offer parking?
No, 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace has a pool.
Does 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Northwest 170th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
