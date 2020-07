Amenities

This one single family home in the Community Canarias at Downtown Doral is just what you're looking for. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 1 half bathrooms. Enjoy top quality appliances, state of the art accents, and modern finishes that ensure your experience is always first class, as well as a 2 car garage. Buy in now in what promises to be one of Doral's most high end neighborhoods.