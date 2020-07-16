7975 SW 52 Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

Enjoy a fabulous lifestyle, location & design in this custom built home in High Pines. Two Story 6 Bed/6.5 Bath home with den/bonus room, gorgeous finishes & all the bells and whistles you'd expect! Elevator, Central Vacuum, Intercom, Impact Windows/Doors, Security System & top of the line eat-in Kitchen. Grand rooms for comfortable living & entertainment! Each bedroom is a full suite with walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms downstairs & 4 bedrooms upstairs including master suite with 2 walk-in closets, sitting area, breakfast bar & large master bath. Master bath with double vanities, separate shower & Jacuzzi. Large outdoor terraces, built-in bbq, pool & yard. 3 car garage. Completely fenced & gated. Short walk to the best schools, shops, & dining. Sorry no pets. Tour: https://youtu.be/YI8eDzq6GQk