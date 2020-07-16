All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:21 AM

7975 SW 52 Ct

7975 Southwest 52nd Court · (305) 216-0237
Location

7975 Southwest 52nd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL 33143

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy a fabulous lifestyle, location & design in this custom built home in High Pines. Two Story 6 Bed/6.5 Bath home with den/bonus room, gorgeous finishes & all the bells and whistles you'd expect! Elevator, Central Vacuum, Intercom, Impact Windows/Doors, Security System & top of the line eat-in Kitchen. Grand rooms for comfortable living & entertainment! Each bedroom is a full suite with walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms downstairs & 4 bedrooms upstairs including master suite with 2 walk-in closets, sitting area, breakfast bar & large master bath. Master bath with double vanities, separate shower & Jacuzzi. Large outdoor terraces, built-in bbq, pool & yard. 3 car garage. Completely fenced & gated. Short walk to the best schools, shops, & dining. Sorry no pets. Tour: https://youtu.be/YI8eDzq6GQk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7975 SW 52 Ct have any available units?
7975 SW 52 Ct has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7975 SW 52 Ct have?
Some of 7975 SW 52 Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7975 SW 52 Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7975 SW 52 Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7975 SW 52 Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7975 SW 52 Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 7975 SW 52 Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7975 SW 52 Ct offers parking.
Does 7975 SW 52 Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7975 SW 52 Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7975 SW 52 Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7975 SW 52 Ct has a pool.
Does 7975 SW 52 Ct have accessible units?
No, 7975 SW 52 Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7975 SW 52 Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7975 SW 52 Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7975 SW 52 Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7975 SW 52 Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
