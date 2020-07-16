All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

555 NW 87th St

555 Northwest 87th Street · (305) 505-6769
Location

555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33150
Miami Shores

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3450 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1790 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117

Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood. This open space Miami bungalow is perfect for families or friends looking to relax, entertain and enjoy the best of Miami and the beaches. It combines both the country style and modern sleek look. Located in El Portal, a charming Miami historic district and famed bird sanctuary.

The heart of this home is it's large living room, dining room and kitchen area, which are laid out in a spacious open floor-plan area. Opening the terrace and well manicured lawn, the home gets a lot of natural light and pleasant breeze flow.

The master bedroom with Private bathroom and exterior entrance is located in the west end of the home, while the other 3 bedrooms are located on the east end and share a bathroom.

The home is located on a dead-end street, making for a very quiet and private space. There is ample parking in the drive way.

+++ Long and Short Term Available +++
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224117
Property Id 224117

(RLNE5813939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 NW 87th St have any available units?
555 NW 87th St has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 555 NW 87th St have?
Some of 555 NW 87th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 NW 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
555 NW 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 NW 87th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 NW 87th St is pet friendly.
Does 555 NW 87th St offer parking?
Yes, 555 NW 87th St offers parking.
Does 555 NW 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 NW 87th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 NW 87th St have a pool?
No, 555 NW 87th St does not have a pool.
Does 555 NW 87th St have accessible units?
No, 555 NW 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 555 NW 87th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 NW 87th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 NW 87th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 NW 87th St does not have units with air conditioning.
