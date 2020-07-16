555 NW 87th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117



Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood. This open space Miami bungalow is perfect for families or friends looking to relax, entertain and enjoy the best of Miami and the beaches. It combines both the country style and modern sleek look. Located in El Portal, a charming Miami historic district and famed bird sanctuary.



The heart of this home is it's large living room, dining room and kitchen area, which are laid out in a spacious open floor-plan area. Opening the terrace and well manicured lawn, the home gets a lot of natural light and pleasant breeze flow.



The master bedroom with Private bathroom and exterior entrance is located in the west end of the home, while the other 3 bedrooms are located on the east end and share a bathroom.



The home is located on a dead-end street, making for a very quiet and private space. There is ample parking in the drive way.



+++ Long and Short Term Available +++

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224117

Property Id 224117



(RLNE5813939)