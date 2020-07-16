5045 SW 82nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Prepare to be enchanted as you enter this stunning mid-century modern estate, designed by famed architect Alfred Browning Parker. Sited on over an acre, this amazing property is a feast for the eyes and includes sprawling green lawns, sparkling fish lagoons, fountains, a separate guest cottage and lavish pool area. This idyllic tribute to one of Miami's most iconic designers of unforgettable properties has it all! Significantly expanded and renovated by the current owners with great care in maintaining the integrity of the original design & employing the highest quality materials and workmanship; impact windows, modern kitchen and bathrooms, large and impressive art walls. Enjoy one of Miami's prettiest garden settings in the prime Ponce-Davis area. Short-term rentals only.