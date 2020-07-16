All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

5045 SW 82nd St

5045 Southwest 82nd Street · (305) 661-4003
Location

5045 Southwest 82nd Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33143

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$23,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Prepare to be enchanted as you enter this stunning mid-century modern estate, designed by famed architect Alfred Browning Parker. Sited on over an acre, this amazing property is a feast for the eyes and includes sprawling green lawns, sparkling fish lagoons, fountains, a separate guest cottage and lavish pool area. This idyllic tribute to one of Miami's most iconic designers of unforgettable properties has it all! Significantly expanded and renovated by the current owners with great care in maintaining the integrity of the original design & employing the highest quality materials and workmanship; impact windows, modern kitchen and bathrooms, large and impressive art walls. Enjoy one of Miami's prettiest garden settings in the prime Ponce-Davis area. Short-term rentals only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 SW 82nd St have any available units?
5045 SW 82nd St has a unit available for $23,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5045 SW 82nd St have?
Some of 5045 SW 82nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5045 SW 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5045 SW 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 SW 82nd St pet-friendly?
No, 5045 SW 82nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 5045 SW 82nd St offer parking?
No, 5045 SW 82nd St does not offer parking.
Does 5045 SW 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5045 SW 82nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 SW 82nd St have a pool?
Yes, 5045 SW 82nd St has a pool.
Does 5045 SW 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 5045 SW 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 SW 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5045 SW 82nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5045 SW 82nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5045 SW 82nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
