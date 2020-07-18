495 NW 72nd Ave 403IV

Amenities

Location, Location, Location... 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms in the heart of SW Miami. Close to Airport, Blue Lagoon offices, Downtown Doral, Shops, Restaurants and all major expressways. Unit is on the 2nd floor and in great condition ready for move in. Includes 2 parking spaces. Application Fee $100 per Married couple. Background check $65 per every person over 18 years old. Income must be 3 times the rent.

