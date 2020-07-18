All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

495 NW 72nd Ave 403IV

495 Northwest 72nd Avenue · (786) 488-6268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

495 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL 33126

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 403IV · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Location, Spacious Unit! - Property Id: 310804

Location, Location, Location... 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms in the heart of SW Miami. Close to Airport, Blue Lagoon offices, Downtown Doral, Shops, Restaurants and all major expressways. Unit is on the 2nd floor and in great condition ready for move in. Includes 2 parking spaces. Application Fee $100 per Married couple. Background check $65 per every person over 18 years old. Income must be 3 times the rent.
Property Id 310804

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

