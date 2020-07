Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT. FEATURING A LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND LIVING ROOM IS A MUST SEE. NEW BATHROOM ALONG WITH WASHER DRYER MAKES THIS UNIT PERFECT FOR A STUDENT OR PROFESSIONAL. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.