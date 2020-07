Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful private guest house on amazing open property! Guest house is designed as a studio space, and is completely fenced in with private yard. The unit features a stove, oven, microwave, clothes washer and dryer - plus water and electricity is included! Only first month and security needed - AMAZING value - don't miss this excellent rental opportunity!