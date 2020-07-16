All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Find more places like 1440 S LEJEUNE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami-Dade County, FL
/
1440 S LEJEUNE RD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

1440 S LEJEUNE RD

1440 S Le Jeune Rd · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1440 S Le Jeune Rd, Miami-Dade County, FL 33134
Granada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,999

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Brand new apartment building on Lejeune Rd between 14 and 15 street close to Coral gables. Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathrooms with over 800 square feet. Unit features impact windows and doors , open floor plan living with beautiful state of the art kitchen that include wood cabinets, quarts counter tops and brand new S/S appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, new A/C central, beautiful new bathrooms with rain shower head and glass enclosure. Vacant and ready to move in, call listing agent for more information and to view units . Rental payment includes water, cable and internet .Multiple units available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 S LEJEUNE RD have any available units?
1440 S LEJEUNE RD has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1440 S LEJEUNE RD have?
Some of 1440 S LEJEUNE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 S LEJEUNE RD currently offering any rent specials?
1440 S LEJEUNE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 S LEJEUNE RD pet-friendly?
No, 1440 S LEJEUNE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 1440 S LEJEUNE RD offer parking?
No, 1440 S LEJEUNE RD does not offer parking.
Does 1440 S LEJEUNE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 S LEJEUNE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 S LEJEUNE RD have a pool?
No, 1440 S LEJEUNE RD does not have a pool.
Does 1440 S LEJEUNE RD have accessible units?
No, 1440 S LEJEUNE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 S LEJEUNE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 S LEJEUNE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 S LEJEUNE RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1440 S LEJEUNE RD has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1440 S LEJEUNE RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
The Fountains Apartments
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street
Miami, FL 33156
Somerset Tower
1545 NW 15th St
Miami, FL 33125
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter
Miami, FL 33174
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue
Miami, FL 33129
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33156
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St
Miami, FL 33137

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWest Little River, FLSurfside, FLWest Park, FLOjus, FLMiami Lakes, FLMiami Gardens, FL
Bal Harbour, FLGladeview, FLIves Estates, FLMiami Shores, FLEl Portal, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLCountry Club, FLPinewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity