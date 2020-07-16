1440 S LEJEUNE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access new construction

Brand new apartment building on Lejeune Rd between 14 and 15 street close to Coral gables. Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathrooms with over 800 square feet. Unit features impact windows and doors , open floor plan living with beautiful state of the art kitchen that include wood cabinets, quarts counter tops and brand new S/S appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, new A/C central, beautiful new bathrooms with rain shower head and glass enclosure. Vacant and ready to move in, call listing agent for more information and to view units . Rental payment includes water, cable and internet .Multiple units available for rent.