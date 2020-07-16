1440 S LEJEUNE RD

Amenities
Brand new apartment building on Lejeune Rd between 14 and 15 street close to Coral gables. Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathrooms with over 800 square feet. Unit features impact windows and doors , open floor plan living with beautiful state of the art kitchen that include wood cabinets, quarts counter tops and brand new S/S appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, new A/C central, beautiful new bathrooms with rain shower head and glass enclosure. Vacant and ready to move in, call listing agent for more information and to view units . Rental payment includes water, cable and internet .Multiple units available for rent.