Miami-Dade County, FL
11750 NE 1st Ave
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:16 AM

11750 NE 1st Ave

11750 Northeast 1st Avenue · (786) 245-1319
Location

11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL 33161
Miami Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished. Just waiting for you to bring your personal items. . Located near the prestigious Miami Shores and Barry University. Central area , near great schools, shopping plazas, easy access to local highway, 15 minutes from MIA & FLL airport, 15 min from Miami Beach, Design District , Wynwood. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in on one of the best locations in Dade County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11750 NE 1st Ave have any available units?
11750 NE 1st Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11750 NE 1st Ave have?
Some of 11750 NE 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11750 NE 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11750 NE 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11750 NE 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11750 NE 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 11750 NE 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11750 NE 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 11750 NE 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11750 NE 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11750 NE 1st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11750 NE 1st Ave has a pool.
Does 11750 NE 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 11750 NE 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11750 NE 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11750 NE 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11750 NE 1st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11750 NE 1st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
