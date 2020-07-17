11750 NE 1st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished. Just waiting for you to bring your personal items. . Located near the prestigious Miami Shores and Barry University. Central area , near great schools, shopping plazas, easy access to local highway, 15 minutes from MIA & FLL airport, 15 min from Miami Beach, Design District , Wynwood. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in on one of the best locations in Dade County.