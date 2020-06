Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Bright and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Sunny Melbourne, Florida! This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with appliances included. Split level floor plan with both bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Restaurants, Shopping Centers and parks are nearby for your enjoyment! Melbourne Public Schools are highly rated. Another bonus is The Florida Institute of Technology is only minutes away!**MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!**

So look no further than Jasmine Cove for your rental needs.