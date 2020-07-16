All apartments in Melbourne
4062 Wilkes Drive
4062 Wilkes Drive

4062 Wilkes Dr · (321) 537-5996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4062 Wilkes Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centralized location close to Melbourne and Palm Bay. 4 bedrooms home with spacious living/dining combo, separate family room, eat-in kitchen with tile floor plus inside laundry and screened porch. Carpet and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Master bathroom with separate tub and shower. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn/exterior maintenance and inside pest control,. Dryer stay but not warranty for repair or replacement. Pay security deposit, 1st month rent, and last month rent deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4062 Wilkes Drive have any available units?
4062 Wilkes Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
Is 4062 Wilkes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4062 Wilkes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4062 Wilkes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4062 Wilkes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 4062 Wilkes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4062 Wilkes Drive offers parking.
Does 4062 Wilkes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4062 Wilkes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4062 Wilkes Drive have a pool?
No, 4062 Wilkes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4062 Wilkes Drive have accessible units?
No, 4062 Wilkes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4062 Wilkes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4062 Wilkes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4062 Wilkes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4062 Wilkes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
