Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

This 2 story unit offers a fully appliance kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of extra cabinet space. Master bedroom is located on the first floor with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. The ground floor has new laminate wood throughout the living/ding combo and master bedroom, carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Unit is located directly in front of the community pool and Rec. rooms. Rent includes basic cable, water, single car garage, washer and dryer, clubhouse, fitness room &pool.