Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:20 PM

3890 Poseidon Way

3890 Poseidon Way · (321) 610-3924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3890 Poseidon Way, Melbourne, FL 32903
Ocean Side Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2519 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Executive lakefront home in gated Oceanside Estates! Community pool, tennis, basketball courts, playground and so close to the beach! In addition to all of these amenities, this 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers an open floor plan concept and has contemporary features. Gourmet kitchen boasts a gas range, beautiful granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a breakfast nook / great room that both open to the covered patio for easy entertaining, while overlooking the lake. Very convenient to the beach, shopping, restaurants, downtown Eau Gallie district and Gleason Park. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3890 Poseidon Way have any available units?
3890 Poseidon Way has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3890 Poseidon Way have?
Some of 3890 Poseidon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3890 Poseidon Way currently offering any rent specials?
3890 Poseidon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3890 Poseidon Way pet-friendly?
No, 3890 Poseidon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 3890 Poseidon Way offer parking?
Yes, 3890 Poseidon Way offers parking.
Does 3890 Poseidon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3890 Poseidon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3890 Poseidon Way have a pool?
Yes, 3890 Poseidon Way has a pool.
Does 3890 Poseidon Way have accessible units?
No, 3890 Poseidon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3890 Poseidon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3890 Poseidon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
