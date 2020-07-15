3890 Poseidon Way

Amenities

Executive lakefront home in gated Oceanside Estates! Community pool, tennis, basketball courts, playground and so close to the beach! In addition to all of these amenities, this 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers an open floor plan concept and has contemporary features. Gourmet kitchen boasts a gas range, beautiful granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a breakfast nook / great room that both open to the covered patio for easy entertaining, while overlooking the lake. Very convenient to the beach, shopping, restaurants, downtown Eau Gallie district and Gleason Park. Available July 1st.