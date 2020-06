Amenities

garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

This great 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage home is conveniently located and in a very desirable neighborhood! Lovely open concept with a split floor plan and new tile floors! Great fenced in backyard with Mango Trees, Starfruit Tree and lots of producing Pineapple plants! 4th bedroom and 3rd bathroom are separate from the house so works great as an inlaw suite or guest room!