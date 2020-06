Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Nicely updated ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit. This unit is right across from the community pool. Conveniently located in the heart of Melbourne. 2nd bedroom has built in cabinets already, no need for a dresser! The spacious patio has a closet space with the full size washer and dryer. It is screened and has windows and accordion shutters Very close to shopping, entertainment, conveniences and the beach!