2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed

2600 BOGEY LANE 2-A, MELBOURNE 55+ COMMUNITY - A lovely 55+ Community 2BD / 2BA condo with a golf course view in Melbourne. No dogs, but cats allowed. Situated on the first floor. The open floor plan features a beautiful living/dining combo, ceiling fans and window treatments. Home is designed with wood floors in the kitchen, carpeted bedrooms and tiled bathrooms; master bathroom has a tub/shower. The exterior features a screened back porch overlooking the golf course. This is an ideal place for the active 55+ Community with a community pool and club house and assigned parking.



Directions: W Sarno Rd toward Tupelo Dr., Right Croton Rd,Left Lake Washington Rd, Right on Bogey.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4772638)