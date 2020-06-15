All apartments in Melbourne
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A

2600 Bogey Lane · (321) 610-8022
Location

2600 Bogey Lane, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
2600 BOGEY LANE 2-A, MELBOURNE 55+ COMMUNITY - A lovely 55+ Community 2BD / 2BA condo with a golf course view in Melbourne. No dogs, but cats allowed. Situated on the first floor. The open floor plan features a beautiful living/dining combo, ceiling fans and window treatments. Home is designed with wood floors in the kitchen, carpeted bedrooms and tiled bathrooms; master bathroom has a tub/shower. The exterior features a screened back porch overlooking the golf course. This is an ideal place for the active 55+ Community with a community pool and club house and assigned parking.

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A have any available units?
2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A have?
Some of 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A does offer parking.
Does 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A have a pool?
Yes, 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A has a pool.
Does 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A have accessible units?
No, 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A does not have units with dishwashers.
