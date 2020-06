Amenities

Large 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with a private patio and detached 1 car garage. Hookups for washer and dryer in large utility room off of kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets and counter tops and new living room flooring. Water and lawn care are included in the rent. Great location near Eau Gallie arts district. Owner will consider one small pet with non refundable pet fee. Proof of renters insurance required at move in. This is a must see!